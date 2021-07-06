After Monday’s storm, crews prepare for Tuesday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Monday night's storm toppling branches and trees into homes.

Now with Tuesday's storms, officials are preparing for more damage while calling on residents to do their part.

"The biggest challenge is prioritizing, you know when you come into the morning and you don't have all the information it's really hard to provide those work orders to the staff and do them in a logical order," said Andrew Sims, City Forester with the Marathon County Parks, Recreation, & Forestry Department.

"The more information we have the easier it is for us to do our job and an efficient manner for our residents," said Sims.

The second straight day of storms also is bringing attention to trees that are still standing, but those trees' roots could be weakened because of how damp the soil is.

"The concern with what's coming is the additional moisture in the ground, so we had a couple of trees today that actually heaved entirely. It was perfectly healthy but it heaved out of the ground and that is due in large part to the fact that the ground is so wet that it's saturated and can't hold the tree in place," Sims said.

While it's too late to do anything on Tuesday, experts say there are steps you can take, including checking trees to see if they're leaning.

"Even if that tree hasn't fallen if they see that it's leaning more after the storm, you can normally go close to the base of the tree and the side that the lean is away from you can normally see if the ground is risen up somewhat and that's usually a sign too that you have to have some action taken," said Erick Walbeck, Tree Division Manager, Revi Design.