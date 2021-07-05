You can help Boulder Junction name 18-foot musky statue

You can help Boulder Junction name 18-foot musky statueNew
BOULDER JUNCTION, Wis. (WAOW)-- You now have the chance to help the Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce name an 18-foot musky statue.
Now through July 21 names can be entered along with a short description of why that name should be chosen.
A fan vote will be held from July 26 through Jul 29.
The winner will be announced at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 7 during Musky Jamboree.
The winner will receive Musky Capital of the World swag, $50 in Boulder Bucks certificates, and of course bragging rights.