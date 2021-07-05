Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 7:11PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 706 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms from 14 miles southwest of Council Grounds State Park

to near Bevent. Movement was southeast at 15 mph.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph have been reported with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Wausau, Weston, Rib Mountain, Mosinee, Bevent, Rothschild, Schofield,

Ringle, Marathon City and Rib Falls.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.