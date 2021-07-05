Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 5:32PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 531 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles north of Wausau to Gardner Dam Scout

Camp. Movement was south at 20 mph.

Pea size hail and winds up to 40 mph will be possible with these

storms.

Locations impacted include…

Wausau, Shawano, Antigo, Weston, Rib Mountain, Mosinee, Bevent,

Wittenberg, White Lake and Big Smokey Falls.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.