Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 4:27AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 4:27AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
The heat and humidity will continue today with high temperatures
in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Highest heat index values for today
should be from 95 to 105. Highest values should be in the
Mississippi River Valley areas.
The heat and humidity can significantly increase the potential
for heat-related illnesses, especially for those working or
participating in activities outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids. Stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.