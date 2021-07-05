Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 4:01AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 400 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

10 miles west of Iron River, moving east southeast at 35 mph.

Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Tipler and Wisconsin Slough Natural Area around 420 AM CDT.

Whisker Lake Wilderness around 435 AM CDT.

Florence around 445 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Nelma, Commonwealth,

Alvin and Lasalle Falls.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.