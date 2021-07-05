Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 3:41AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
At 341 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Phelps, or 17 miles west of Iron River, moving east at 45 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Florence, Phelps, Fern, Tipler, Kentuck Lake Campground, Wisconsin
Slough Natural Area, Whisker Lake Wilderness, Commonwealth, Alvin and
Lasalle Falls.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.