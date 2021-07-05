Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 3:41AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 341 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Phelps, or 17 miles west of Iron River, moving east at 45 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Florence, Phelps, Fern, Tipler, Kentuck Lake Campground, Wisconsin

Slough Natural Area, Whisker Lake Wilderness, Commonwealth, Alvin and

Lasalle Falls.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.