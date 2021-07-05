Significant Weather Advisory until MON 4:30 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Vilas County
…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL FOREST…EAST
CENTRAL VILAS AND CENTRAL FLORENCE COUNTIES UNTIL 430 AM CDT…
At 341 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Phelps, or 17 miles west of Iron River, moving east at 45 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Florence, Phelps, Fern, Tipler, Kentuck Lake Campground, Wisconsin
Slough Natural Area, Whisker Lake Wilderness, Commonwealth, Alvin and
Lasalle Falls.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&