Japan searches for dozens missing in resort town mudslide

ATAMI, Japan (AP) — Rescue workers are slogging through mud and debris looking for dozens unaccounted for after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. A torrent of mud and debris crashed into rows of houses on a mountainside in Atami early Saturday following several days of heavy rains. The disaster comes just weeks before the Tokyo Olympics are due to begin, while Japan is still in the midst of the pandemic. Hundreds of troops, firefighters and other rescue workers toiled Monday in thick mud on the city streets. A resident who narrowly escaped said she saw trees and rocks cascading down the hillside as she drove to safety.