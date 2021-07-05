Press watchdog puts Hungarian PM Orban on ‘predators’ list

PARIS (AP) — Press freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders has put Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on its list of “predators.” He is the first Western European leader named in the group’s lineup of heads of state or government who “crack down massively” on press freedom. The list published Monday includes 37 leaders. Its new additions include Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the prime minister of Bangladesh and Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. The group’s leader says the world should recognize the positive contributions of an independent media and should not allow the practices of the “predators” on its list to become normalized.