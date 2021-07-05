New Development in Whiting to be fully finished by 2022

WHITING, Wis. (WAOW) -- Over the next two years, one lot in Whiting will take on a completely different look, with a mix of retail and residential growing where an auto salvage yard once stood.

It's part of the vision of a home builder and an interior designer, who decided to team up and redevelop the site of the former McDill Auto Salvage Yard.

"We've been working together seriously on a lot of projects lately, and we decided it was time to invest into something to bring more to this area," said Brad Anderson, owner of Designers2.

Both Anderson and Ryan Hyer, owner of Hyer Homes, say combining their businesses on the same site will make it easier for customers, offering everything from drywall to furniture.

"You'll be able to come in, and we'll build you custom homes, we can do remodeling, we've got windows on site, we'll have cabinetry on site," Hyer said. "You'll kind of have it all in one spot right here."

As for the residential part of the new development, Anderson said high-end condos are planned, meeting the needs of a niche market while benefitting the community.

"We're not looking for someone who's going to rent for six months to a year," Anderson said. "We are looking for the three, four, five -- that wants a home, all of the great things that come with home ownership but none of the maintenance."

News 9 did reach out to village officials, but we did not hear back.