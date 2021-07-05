Both crashes cleared on I-39 in Portage Co.

UPDATE: Both crashes have been cleared.

Portage Co. (WAOW) -- Traffic is backed up in Portage County because of several southbound crashes.

According to the DOT, the first crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on I-39 Southbound near mile marker 165.

While the crash is cleared, authorities say as of 4 p.m., traffic is still backed up.

Now, traffic is being rerouted on I-39 Southbound near D because of a crash.

Traffic will exit at County D and go east, then head south on County BB, then go west on HWY 73 until they are back on I-39.