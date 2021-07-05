Hot and Humid leads Into a Wet Tuesday.

No records set today, but it sure feels "swampy". Dew points in the low-70s in spots. We have a Marginal (low) threat for severe weather this afternoon and early evening. Areas east and south of Wausau. We have a marginal threat for severe weather Tuesday, mainly a line across the state and south of Rhinelander. Our biggest threat this evening is for hail and damaging winds. Tuesday will have more widespread storms and heavy rain is likely at times, mainly noon-8pm.

Satellite and radar are showing mainly cloudy skies.

Headlines: Very isolated storms early, mainly northeastern Wisconsin. Heavy rain potential Tuesday. Cooler temperatures Wednesday through the weekend.

Futuretrack shows us mainly clear tonight. We will cloud up Tuesday. Likely rainy/ stormy in the afternoon and evening. Showers possibly lingering into Wednesday morning. Breaks of sun coming Wednesday by the afternoon.

Our temperature trend has us warm Tuesday then behind the cold front, cooler than normal highs through the weekend.

Shower and thunderstorm chances are slim, 30% this afternoon and early evening. Tuesday's shower and thunderstorm chances are 80%. Showers may linger into Wednesday morning.

Raintrack is showing heavy rain potential Tuesday.

Mainly clear tonight and a low of 66. Light northwest winds.

Becoming mostly cloudy Tuesday. Shower and thunderstorm chances for the PM are high at 80%. Heavy rain is likely in spots. A high prior to the front passing will be 84.

Showers possible early Wednesday then some breaks of sun. A cool high of 69.

Thursday looks like a dry day. Partly cloudy and a comfortable 74.

Friday, shower and thunderstorm chances ramp back up. Becoming cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms later in the day.

Mostly cloudy Saturday and a chance of showers. A high around 74.

Partly or mostly cloudy Sunday with a chance of showers, mainly south of Wausau. A high of 77.

7/5/21 Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

*Today in weather history was hot and stormy. Imagine that in July!

1988 - Afternoon and evening thunderstorms spawned eleven tornadoes in Montana and three in North Dakota. Baseball size hail was reported at Shonkin, MT, and wind gusts to 85 mph were reported south of Fordville, ND. Twenty cities in the north central U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date, including Fargo ND with a reading of 106 degrees. Muskegon, MI, equaled their July record with a high of 95 degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)