Galesburg, an American crossroad, tunes out feuding Congress

GALESBURG, Ill. (AP) — In Galesburg, Illinois, a small city in the heart of the rural Midwest, fights in Washington seem distant and detached. While Democrats and Republicans fume over complicated congressional procedure and political ideology, conversations with almost 30 residents of the community are dominated by issues closer to home, like rising crime, racial strife and whether life can return to normal after the pandemic. These voices matter because it’s places like Galesburg, crossroads of one of a few dozen swing-voting congressional districts in the country, that will have an outsize voice in the midterm elections next year. Control of Congress and the fate of President Joe Biden’s agenda are at stake.