Dutch royals arrive in Germany for 3-day state visit

BERLIN (AP) — King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands have arrived in Germany for a three-day visit that was delayed from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The royal couple were greeted with a 21-gun salute on Monday after landing in wet weather at Berlin’s airport. It’s Willem-Alexander’s first state visit to Germany since he became king in 2013. The couple will be received by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at his Bellevue palace later Monday. They are also expected to visit Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate. A meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel also is on the agenda during this week’s visit.