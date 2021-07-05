Coach: Mother, daughter rescued after falling several floors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — When 16-year-old rising volleyball star Deven Gonzalez was pulled from the rubble of her Miami condo building, her initial reaction amid the shock was to tell firefighters that she was competing in a major tournament in a few days. From her hospital bed where she’s undergone multiple surgeries for a broken femur, she apologized profusely to her coach for missing their final practice. Gonzalez and her parents lived on the ninth floor of Champlain Towers South, where two dozen have died. Deven told her coach that she and her mother fell several stories and were rescued on the fifth floor. Deven’s father, attorney Edgar Gonzalez, is among the more than 120 still missing.