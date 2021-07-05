Camper crashes into building on Hodag Festival Grounds

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW)-- Hodag Festival Grounds employees will now to be working to fix a bathroom on the grounds just days before the country music festival kicks off. This, after a camper reportedly crashed into the side of the building.

Crews responded shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday to the Hodag Festival Grounds.

When they arrived on scene, they said they found that a camper had crashed into one of the restroom buildings behind the pavilion.

According to a Facebook post by Pine Lake Fire Rescue, the crash happened when the owner was trying to move the camper and the accelerator got stuck causing the vehicle to hit the building.

Firefighters helped grounds staff temporarily brace the building so the camper could be removed and repairs to the structure could be made.