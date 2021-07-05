Skip to Content

BREAKING NEWS: Man arrested in connection to Oneida Co. murder

Last updated today at 12:21 pm
oneida co homicide
Seth Wakefield
Christopher Anderson tattoo collage

PELICAN, Wis. (WAOW)-- A Rhinelander man has been arrested in connection to the murder of Hannah Miller.

Seth Wakefield is being charged with one count of Party to a Crime of First Degree Intentional Homicide and one count of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Intentional Homicide.

He is in the Oneida County Jail being held on a $100,000 bond.

Authorities are still looking for Christopher Anderson who is accused of shooting and killing Miller.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office released pictures of tattoos that Anderson has:

  • Tattoo on his chest of an owl
  • Tattoo on the top of his right hand that says G.M.F.B
  • Tattoo on top of his left hand of a Celtic skull with a halo

They add that they have located a white PT Cruiser that they had been looking for.

They are still looking for a white 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander with a Wisconsin license plate of AJR9672.

Ben Zitouni

