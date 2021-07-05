Area woman in Top 10 at Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

(WAOW) -- One area woman celebrated the Fourth of July by competing in the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating contest -- and not for the first time.

This year marks the third time Dorchester resident Kathryn Tesch has staked a claim in the famed contest, held each year on Coney Island, in New York.

She ate 7.75 hot dogs in 10 minutes, which garnered her 10th place in the women's division.

The men's division was won by Joey Chestnut, who scarfed down a whopping 76 hot dogs. It was his 14th victory, and he is ranked No. 1 in Major League Eating.

Tesch, meanwhile, is ranked 44th.