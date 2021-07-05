Area Shelter reporting high number of lost dogs over 4th of July weekend

PORTAGE CO., Wis. (WAOW) -- The Humane Society of Portage County says that the 4th of July weekend is one of the busiest for animal control in picking up dogs and cats that have gotten loose.

Since last Friday, a total of 25 cats and dogs have been picked up and are at the Humane Society of Portage County and waiting for their owners.

For those that do have pets, they recommend keeping your pets inside and turning up the TV, or turning on the washing machine when fireworks do go off.

"Over the last two days we've just had an over abundance of humane officer runs all over Portage County with dogs fleeing the situations," said Sherri Galle-Teske, Executive Director, Humane Society of Portage County.

Because of the influx of animals, the shelter is now over full capacity, causing them to put some pets into other break rooms.

Officials say that they feel like picking up animals isn't over, as they believe that more fireworks will go off in the next few days.

They're asking you to keep an eye on your pets.