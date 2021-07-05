2 teenage sisters killed by lightning in Norway mountains

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two Norwegian teenage sisters were killed when struck by lightning during a hike in the southern Norway mountains. A third person, a sister to the pair, was seriously injured and was hospitalized. The sisters, identified as Benedicte Myrset, 18, and 12-year-old Victoria Myrset from Oslo, were hit by lightning in the mountainous area of Hareid Sunday. They were on the Melshorn mountain, a popular destination, when the accident happened. Officials in Hareid said a third person, also a sister in the same family but who was not named, was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. She was then transferred to a larger hospital in Bergen, 308 kilometers (191 miles) northwest of Oslo.