Warm and Humid With Storm Chances Late

A warm and humid weekend. Hot feeling is probably more appropriate. We hit 89 Saturday. Low 90s today for your Independence Day. A dry weekend as far as rain. We have a Marginal threat for severe weather tonight. Mainly north and west of Wausau. Ashland and Iron County have a slight threat. It looks like midnight-ish before places northwest like Price and Taylor County could see and thunderstorms. There is a Marginal threat for severe weather Monday afternoon for southeastern counties. Adams, Waushara, Portage, Wood, Waupaca, for example.

Headlines: Heat and humidity yet tomorrow. Several cold fronts bring shower and thunderstorm chances and cooler and more comfortable weather.

Futuretrack is showing cloudy skies today and tonight. Shower and thunderstorms are likely northwest later tonight. Storm chances for southeastern counties Monday afternoon. Monday will see more sun. Cloudy Tuesday and storm chances in the evening. Mostly sunny Wednesday.

Rain chances by percent are 30% tonight, 30% Monday afternoon. 50% on Tuesday, 80% Tuesday night. 30% on Wednesday and 50% on Friday.

Rain track is showing lower amounts of rain this week (likely at or below normal), but the potential for a significant amount of rain with slow-moving thunderstorms, which could dump a higher amount, especially Tuesday night.

Our temperature trend has us around averaging out to below normal this week. Our highs 70-75 Wednesday into the next weekend.

Mostly cloudy tonight with breezy southwest winds 10 mph gusting to near 20 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A low of 70.

Monday looks warm, humid, and breezy. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. West winds 10-15 gusting to 20 mph. A high of 88.

Tuesday looks partly sunny cloudy and a high near 80. We have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Thunderstorms at 80% Tuesday night. We could see .25-.50” of rain Tuesday/ Tuesday night.

Mostly sunny Wednesday and a high of 69. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Mostly sunny Thursday and a high of 73.

Friday, partly sunny and a high of 74.

Partly sunny Saturday, a chance of showers and a high of 75

7/4/2021 Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

*Today in weather history. The first moment I am thinking is a joke? Today in history was very hot in places and stormy in places as you would expect for July 4th.

1776 - Thomas Jefferson paid for his first thermometer, and signed the Declaration of Independence. According to his weather memorandum book, at 2 PM it was cloudy and 76 degrees. (David Ludlum)

1989 - Independence Day was hot as a firecracker across parts of the country. Nineteen cities, mostly in the north-central U.S., reported record high temperatures for the date, including Williston ND with a reading of 107 degrees. In the southwestern U.S., highs of 93 at Alamosa, CO, 114 at Tucson, AZ, and 118 at Phoenix, AZ, equaled all-time records for those locations. (The National Weather Summary)