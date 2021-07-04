Tyson recalls 8.5 million pounds of chicken products

(WAOW) -- Tyson Foods has recalled nearly 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products because of a potential listeria contamination.

According to a release by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the fully cooked chicken products were produced between Dec. 26, 2020 and Apr. 13, 2021.

The recalled products will have establishment number EST. P-7089 on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA says June 9, the Food Safety and Inspection Service was notified of two people sick with listeriosis. They say it was determined there's evidence linking it back to the Tyson chicken products.

Overall, there were three listeriosis illinesses found between Apr. 6 and June 5 including one death.

Products were shipped nationwide to retailers and other places, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.

The USDA says symtpoms of listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

If you have any of the items listed here, the USDA says do not eat it.