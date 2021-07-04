Taiwan’s push to shortcut vaccine approval sparks debate

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan is planning to take a regulatory shortcut that would allow vaccines currently under development to be given out before the final stage of testing is finished. Supporters say the shortcut is necessary because Taiwan is in a real crunch, scrambling to get vaccines amid its worst outbreak of the pandemic. They also say the shortcut could become more common. That’s because as more vaccines roll out, it’s getting increasingly difficult to conduct the usual tests of a vaccine’s efficacy. But the proposed move has also raised ethical questions, chiefly that people may receive a vaccine that’s ultimately shown not to work. One expert has resigned from a government vaccine committee over the controversy.