Recreational vehicle crash kills passenger, injures driver

11:05 am Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

SARATOGA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and another person is hurt following a recreational vehicle crash in Wood County. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department says the crash was reported in Saratoga around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday. The department says the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled into a ditch. WEAU-TV reports that the crash killed a 22-year-old woman from Wisconsin Rapids, who was a passenger. The driver, a 27-year-old man from Wisconsin Rapids, was hurt and taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office says he’s currently in stable condition.

Associated Press

