Minocqua’s annual Fourth of July parade celebrates community and local veterans

MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WAOW) -- The town of Minocqua came together for a festive 4th of July parade.

Thousands of people beat the heat and packed downtown in order to celebrate the holiday.

The annual parade was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, but was back on this year.

Many attendees were glad to be at the patriotic festivities with other community members.

"I think we're all in need of it. I think it's doing us a lot of good to get out and see people in person." Peggy Erickson said, "Of course, we still need to be safe, however it doesn't mean we have to cancel and miss out on things such as this."

The parade had around 30 floats, each celebrating local businesses, people, and the holiday.

Spectators even got a special treat from a band performing at the Rose Bowl in 2023.

The Northwoods Marching Band is a group of 8 local bands, and they came together today to give a sneak peak at what's to come.

However, the annual parade is more than just a celebration: it's also a fundraiser for the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

The city has partnered with the organization since it's beginning, and one local high school has helped keep the fundraiser going.

The football team from Lakeland Union High School walked through the crowd to collect donations, while one hundred veterans rode in the parade.

Organizers of the parade said they were glad to keep the partnership going, and are honored that so many people came to the parade.

"I just am so proud to be apart of this and so lucky to live in a community that really wants to honor these veterans and the community as a whole." said Let's Minocqua Executive Director Krystal Westfahl, "We couldn't do this without such a strong community mind and I think it's amazing, all the people that have come out for it."

All money raised goes directly to sending more veterans to Washington DC to explore the nation's capitol.