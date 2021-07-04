Biden: US ‘coming back together,’ but COVID not yet finished

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is declaring that “America is coming back together” as the nation celebrates the second Fourth of July of the coronavirus pandemic. A White House event Sunday for service members and first responders is giving the president a long-awaited opportunity to highlight the success of the vaccination campaign he championed. While Biden says Americans are emerging from a year of darkness marked by pandemic and isolation, he also warns that the battle against COVID-19 is not over. He says that getting vaccinated “is the most patriotic thing you can do.”