Wausau Policing Task Force Launches community input survey

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Policing Task Force is looking for your input and feedback on experiences with law enforcement.

They've partnered with the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy to launch a survey about policing in Wausau.

The survey results will be shared with the City of Wausau and the task force to help them make decisions about police policies and procedures.

The survey is anonymous, and takes around 10 minutes to complete.