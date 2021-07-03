Train derails in Canada, spilling timber and tar sands

BLACKFALDS, Alberta (AP) — A train carrying tar sands and timber has derailed in the Canadian province of Alberta, spilling at least part of its load, officials said, though there were no reports of injuries. Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Blackfalds said crews were working Friday night to contain the spill, whose extent was not immediately clear. Cleanup operations continued on Saturday, with huge piles of spilled wood visible along the tracks. Police said they were rerouting traffic and asked people to avoid the area, which was near the city of Lacombe.