Stevens Point summer tradition returns

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Riverfront Rendezvous had been a summer staple in Stevens Point up until the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year.

Now that it's back for the holiday weekend, people have been taking in the scenery.

"You know it's one of those times where it's a family-oriented holiday so it's nice to come out with the family and do something with them while you can," Wesley Magle said.

With the spectacle of the event returning, complete with lots of live music and fair food, some side attractions have also come back, like beanbag toss competitions and the Carp Classic fishing competition.

"Me and my son always come out for the Carp Classic for the last five years. He enjoys coming out here and sitting out here and trying to catch fish," Magle said.

Magle caught what he hoped would be the catch of the day, but did not end up winning.

Like others on a warm Saturday afternoon, he says getting to enjoy some time in the breeze and shade made his time worth it.

Also on hand Saturday, members of area fire departments; helping kids learn more about what a firefighter does through things like an obstacle course and a CPR class.

"The parks director came to me and asked, 'Hey do you want to do something a little more involved?' And so it kind of morphed into this safety event," Stevens Point firefighter Shane Westphal said.

He also says getting to see community members back in one large area again, young and old, signals a change for the better.

"We finally are able to get back together and have a lot of these events, right? I think it's really important that we get back together and not only get back together to enjoy each other but also have a purpose in it. And that's part of what this event here today is for," Westphal said.

Food and beverage stands are open until 10:00 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday; live music runs until 10:30 p.m. both nights.