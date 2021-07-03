Pro eaters prepare for Nathan’s

(WAOW) -- I hope you're hungry, the Nathan's hot dog eating contest is just one day away.

The contest has taken place on the 4th of July since 1916, and Joey Chestnut is looking to tackle his 14th title and hopes to top his 75-dog record.

A Dorchester woman will be competing in Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest for her third time this year. Kathryn Tesch, who is ranked number 44 in the world by Major League Eating, she says she doesn't have a specific number of dogs shes reaching for.

Ahead of the competition, the odds opened as a -5,000 favorite over the field at DraftKings and was sitting at -3,000 on Saturday at Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill in New Jersey. That means you'd need to risk $3,000 for a chance to win $100.

You can catch the contest at 9:45 AM this Sunday on ESPN.