Kyle Busch makes it 4 for 4 in Xfinity Series with 101st win

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Busch continued his perfect NASCAR Xfinity Series season Saturday at Road America. After spinning off course twice, Busch rallied in the final stage and led the final five laps in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for his fourth victory in four starts this year and 101st in the series. NASCAR only allows Cup Series drivers to compete in five Xfinity and five Truck Series races a year. Busch is scheduled to enter his final Xfinity event of the season next week at Atlanta. Busch edged teammate Daniel Hemric by 3.522 seconds, with Michael Annett third, AJ Allmendinger fourth and Gibbs driver and Harrison Burton fifth. Allmendinger won the first two stages, giving up the lead when Busch went past him on the right in the closing laps.