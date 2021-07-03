Hot holiday weather continues

We had a balmy start to the Independence Day weekend with Saturday sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Expect the heat to stick around for a little while longer. However, there will also be a chance of showers on the 4th of July which may impact holiday plans.

This Afternoon: Very warm with mostly sunny skies.

High: Near 90 Wind: West 5-15

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear and balmy.

Low: 68 Wind: SW 3-8

Sunday (Independence Day): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. A 40% chance of scattered showers and t-storms especially NW but most not until 10 pm or later.

High: 91 Wind: SW 5-15

Monday: Increasing afternoon clouds and muggy with a 50% chance of showers and t-storms.

High: 88

The 4th of July is looking bright this year though won't be completely sunny. Much like Saturday, expect warm to hot high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s across the badger state. Due to the excessive heat, it is encouraged to take a few breaks in the shade and be drinking a good deal of water throughout the day. There will be a few clouds in the sky during the late evening fireworks shows but there should remain a decent amount of clearing. Showers and storms are headed into the area for Sunday evening, though recent forecasts place the timing to be in the later hours. The NW part of the area (Ashland, Iron, Price counties) could see a few scattered rain showers as early as 6 PM, but much of the activity is looking to fall after 10 PM Sunday. There is currently a level 1 (marginal) risk for severe weather Sunday evening.

Overnight into Monday morning, there will likely be a few showers across the area. The cloud cover will make for a very warm overnight low with temperatures only falling to the low 70s. This will make for a warm but very humid start to the day on Monday which will continue into the afternoon. Monday will be a touch cooler sitting in the upper 80s and has a 50% chance of showers and possibly strong storms in the afternoon.

After Monday, the warm air will move out of the state dropping high temperatures for the rest of the week to the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. The next chances for rain will fall on Tuesday, Wednesday Morning, Friday, and Saturday with the highest probability (50%) on Tuesday. Wednesday afternoon and Thursday will be extremely pleasant with a good deal of sun and much more manageable temperatures.

Have a happy Independence Day! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 03-July 2021

On July 3rd in weather history:

1966 - The northeastern U.S. was in the midst of a sweltering heat wave. The temperature at Philadelphia reached 104 degrees. Afternoon highs of 102 degrees at Hartford CT, 105 degrees at Allentown PA, and 107 degrees at LaGuardia Airport in New York City established all-time records for those two locations. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)