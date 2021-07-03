Skip to Content

Armed standoff with police shuts down part of I-95

7:58 am National news from the Associated Press

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement officers following a traffic stop. Wakefield police say in a statement that approximately eight men armed with rifles and handguns exited a vehicle during a Saturday morning stop along Interstate 95. Police say the men claimed to be from a group “that does not recognize our laws” and headed into a wooded area. Massachusetts State Police say two suspects were arrested a short time later. Officials were still trying to capture the others in the group. Residents in Wakefield and Reading are advised to lock their doors and shelter in place.

Associated Press

