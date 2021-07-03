Cyprus asks EU, Israel for help fighting huge forest fire

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus has asked fellow European Union nations to help battle a huge forest fire in a mountainous region of the east Mediterranean island nation that has forced the evacuation of at least three villages. Cypriot Environment Minister Costas Kadis told state broadcaster Saturdasy that the fire has claimed “huge tracts of forest” and private property near the village of Arakapas in the Troodos mountain range. At least four homes have burned and photographs on social media show massive plumes of brown smoke blotting out the sun. A Cyprus government spokesman told The Associated Press the fire’s dimensions are “concerning.” He said Greece is sending two firefighting planes and Israel has also dispatched aircraft.