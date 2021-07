Town of Seneca, Wis. (WAOW) -- A five-year-old boy has died after drowning in the swimming area of a Shawano County campground.

Officials were called to the scene at Annie's Campground around 8:30 Friday night, where they found the child unresponsive.

Citizens and Shawano County Sherrif's deputies performed CPR, before the child was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is still under investigation at this time.