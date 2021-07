(WAOW) The Milwaukee Bucks are going to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.

The Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks 118-107 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 32 points.

Milwaukee will face the Phoenix Suns and look to win their first NBA championship since 1971.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals will be on Tuesday, July 6.