Cherries and infrastructure on Biden’s plate in Michigan

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — President Joe Biden is spending Saturday at a cherry farm in Michigan where he plans to talk up his bipartisan infrastructure package and additional investments in families and education. The president has arrived in Traverse City, where he was met by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Traverse City is hosting the National Cherry Festival, an event that attracted Presidents Herbert Hoover and Gerald Ford in the past. Biden will also tour a cherry farm in nearby Antrim County. Biden’s trip to Michigan is part of a broader campaign by the administration to drum up public support for the bipartisan infrastructure package and other polices geared toward families and education.