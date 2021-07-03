Beating the heat this 4th of July weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The 4th of July weekend has arrived and so has the summer heat, as temperatures are forecasted to be reaching into the 90s.

So what are people doing to beat the heat?

"We are going kayaking and paddleboarding to stay cool today, " a young girl named Brianna said, who was about to hit the water.

"Canoeing," Josh Wright said.

"Yeah! We're canoeing today," Amber Kraus said.

And while you might want to spend all of your holiday weekend outside, officials want you to be careful.

"With hot temperatures in the forecast, it's advisable for people to drink as much fluid as they possibly can, water, try to avoid sugars or alcohol," said Nick Gehring, Engineer at the Wausau Fire Department.

"Try to stay in air conditioning, when possible," Gehring added.

You should also be checking for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Gehring says that signs of heat exhaustion include excessive sweat, fatigue, tiredness, dizziness, or feeling lethargic.

If you have heat stroke, you actually might stop sweating, and your skin could become dry.

"It can be a very serious illness," Gehring said.

If you have signs of heatstroke or exhaustion, remove yourself from that warm environment and go inside to cool down.

You should also drink liquids and seek medical attention.

And before you pick up that alcoholic drink, think twice.

"Alcohol may seem thirst-quenching, but it really isn't it can be more dehydrating than anything," Gehring said.

Gehring also said that if you can't stay indoors to keep cool, make sure you stay in the shade and wear loose and light clothing.