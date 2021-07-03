Another building evacuated; search goes on at collapse site

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Residents of a condominium building in North Miami Beach had to leave their building after a review found unsafe conditions. The city said Friday that an audit prompted by the deadly collapse in nearby Surfside found the 156-unit Crestview Towers had been deemed structurally and electrically unsafe months ago. The evacuation came as authorities in Surfside said four more bodies had been found in the rubble, including the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter. That brings the confirmed death toll to 22. But the number of missing persons also reduced from 145 to 126 after duplicate names were eliminated and some residents reported missing turned up safe.