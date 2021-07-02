Record-breaking driver numbers expected on Wisconsin highways

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- This weekend AAA says a record amount of people will be hitting the road nationwide, and in Wisconsin.

"I think with the pandemic, everything like that, people are just wanting to get out, hit the road, have that sense of freedom to go out and explore," AAA Sales and Service Agent Brent Dabler said.

In celebration of another year in American history, people are expected to not only be traveling, but driving, at record numbers.

"One million Wisconsinites will be hitting the roads, which is actually setting a record. The previous record was set in 2019, so we're higher than what we were in 2019 even though the gas prices are the highest they've been since 2014," Dabler said.

A few people that did not want to appear on camera at a Rib Mountain gas station tell News 9 that they're headed to places like the Twin Cities, while others are headed up north, most of which passing through the area to do so.

With AAA projecting a record amount of drivers on Wisconsin highways, Dabler says it's common to expect more people could be in need of roadside assistance.

One way to keep you and your passengers on time is planning ahead.

"Before you travel, have your vehicle checked out, take it to a mechanic, have them look it over," Dabler said.

The Fourth of July is often referred to be one of the deadliest days of the year on roads across the country.

To stay out of danger, Dabler recommends exercising patience.

"Give everybody space. You're all trying to get to same place, everybody's trying to have a good time. It's not going to take that much longer just to back off a little bit, give somebody a little bit more room," he said.

If you do plan on heading out Saturday AAA says the best time to do it is after 2 p.m.; the worst time is in the midday hours of 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.