Outdoor adventure game ‘Paddle Quest’ celebrates 20th anniversary

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- In August, outdoor event Paddle Quest will have their 20th anniversary.

The game is a mixture of fantasy, camp style games, and environmental help.

The game starts at Bukolt Park where participants will paddle to various locations on the water to complete challenges while also helping to clean up the water.

"It's really created this awesome network of people. Friends that will be friends forever and sometimes I only see them once a year, so it's real special," Creator of Paddle Quest Matt Kirsch said.

When participants arrive at the challenges they will be greeted by actors that are a part of that year's storyline.

This year they have partnered with CREATE Portage County and will be hosting ceremonies, a dance party, and a breakfast.

More information on Paddle Quest can be found here.