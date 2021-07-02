No decision yet in Turkey’s negotiations for Kabul Airport

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s defense minister says negotiations over his country’s proposal to operate and secure the key international airport in Afghanistan are taking place. Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Turkey was discussing the plan with several countries. Earlier this summer, Turkey proposed to operate and provide security for Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport in the aftermath of the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed it with U.S. President Joe Biden at their first face-to-face meeting during the NATO summit in mid-June. Without a separate agreement on the airport, it is not clear that the U.S. and NATO can declare their military mission in Afghanistan over.