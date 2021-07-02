Mosinee man to face trial in woman’s death

Mosinee man to face trial in woman’s deathNew
(WAOW) – The Mosinee man charged with killing a Clark County woman will stand trial.
Jesus Contreras-Perez appeared in court Friday morning on first-degree intentional homicide charges in the death of Cassandra Ayon, who vanished last October.
If convicted, he faces life in prison.
Prosecutors say Contreras-Perez stalked Ayon, before killing her and then hiding her corpse. Her body hasn't been found.
Court documents reveal months of alleged stalking and abuse by Contreras-Perez.
Authorities said his phone's search history showed he looked up how to make a silencer.
In addition to the first-degree intentional homicide charge, Contreras-Perez is facing charges of hiding a corpse, party to a crime, and stalking resulting in bodily harm.