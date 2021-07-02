It is still looking dry for most of the long weekend

Another pleasant day is on the way for this final day of the workweek, then things will change a bit over the weekend. If you like hotter weather, it will be your cup of tea. Most of the weekend should be dry as well.

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant.

High: 80 Wind: N to NW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly clear and quiet

Low: 61 Wind: West~5

Saturday: Sunny and hot

High: 91 Wind: WNW 10-15

Don't forget to head outside today and soak in the nice Summer weather. Sometimes it is too wet. Sometimes it is too hot. Today will be just about perfect. We will have some hazy cirrus clouds drifting through at times, otherwise, you can enjoy a good amount of sun, light winds out of the north and northwest, high temps in the upper 70s to low 80s, and low humidity.

Tomorrow will start out nice around daybreak then conditions will quickly warm up. The sun will be out in full force and high temps should reach the low 90s. Thankfully, it will not be too humid on Saturday. The humidity will increase a bit on Sunday so even though the high temps will be about the same, topping out in the low 90s, it might feel a little more uncomfortable.

A few more clouds will drift into the area on Sunday afternoon and Sunday night as a weak cold front moves in from the northwest. This front will produce a 40% chance of storms Sunday night. It still looks like most of the thunderstorm activity should be after any fireworks shows – around midnight or later. As of now, the severe threat does not look too high.

Monday will be muggy with a continued chance of a few showers or thunderstorms. High will be in the mid to upper 80s. A few showers or storms might develop again on Tuesday as another cold front moves in from the northwest. With more clouds, Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the low 80s. Less humid and pleasant conditions should develop on Wednesday with highs in the 70s.

Pollen Count Yesterday July 1st, Grass Pollen 12 (moderate)

Have an fine Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 2 July-2021

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather in the south central U.S., with 158 reports of large hail and damaging winds through the day. Evening thunderstorms in northeastern Texas produced softball size hail which caused more than five million dollars damage at Allen, and wind gusts to 90 mph at Dallas, which injured eight persons and caused seven million dollars damage. Winnfield LA reported 29.52 inches of rain in six days, for a total of 62.50 inches for the first six months of the year. Midland, TX, reported an all-time record high of 112 degrees. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)