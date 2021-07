MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW) Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for Game 6 on Saturday night.

The team made the announcement via Twitter on Friday.

Injury Status Update:



Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful (hyperextended left knee) for Game 6. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 2, 2021

Antetokounmpo missed Game 5 on Thursday after hyperextending his knee during Game 4 earlier in the week

The Bucks hold a 3-2 series lead over the Atlanta Hawks.