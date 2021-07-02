Community on edge: Rhinelander residents shocked by murder

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- "I was horrified," said Kent Cooney, a Rhinelander resident, "The fact that it's a broad daylight thing on a state highway is compellingly strange."

A small community stunned by a murder and a man on the run.

"Something like this is so rare up here," said Tom Barnett, Owner of Tom's Drawing Board, "It was really nerve-wracking and the community's nervous, I'm nervous. "

"We let our kids run around, you know, without care up here, all that and now it's like, maybe we should hold them a little closer," said Barnett.

Christopher Anderson allegedly shot and killed Hannah Miller off Highway 8 and River Bend Road in the Town of Pelican Wednesday.

While many residents in the area said they think the suspect is likely long gone, the death is still having an impact.

"A small town like this, with such a low capital crime rate, it's very scary and puts everyone on edge," said Cooney.

The desperate search for Christopher Anderson continues.

For newly released information, click here.