Chief seen putting KKK note on Black officer’s desk retires

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police chief seen in a surveillance video putting a note saying “Ku Klux Klan” on a Black officer’s desk has retired. Anthony Campo resigned Tuesday after Sheffield Lake Mayor Dennis Bring confronted him about the video showing Campo placing the note on top of a yellow jacket displayed like a KKK robe and hood. No publicly available telephone numbers were found for Campo on Friday to seek his comment. Union officials filed a harassment complaint after the officer found the note. Bring says Campo told him it was supposed to be a prank. Bring called Campo’s actions “embarrassing and disgusting.”