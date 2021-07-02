Capitol rioters’ footage powers NYT’s ‘Day of Rage’ project

NEW YORK (AP) — Some of the best sources for a painstaking video investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot were the rioters themselves — an irony given the hostility many journalists faced that day. That’s what the executive in charge of the “Day of Rage” project released this week says. New York Times journalists collected thousands of videos to reconstruct what happened throughout the day of the riot. Some of the rioters later tried to cover their steps, but it was too late. The Times’ 40-minute video investigation and accompanying story had nine bylines, but senior producer Malachy Browne says many more were involved. The idea was to present as complete a document as possible of that day.