As condo crashed down, they escaped through smoke and ruin

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — When half of a Florida apartment building collapsed, the other half of the tower was left standing. While 126 residents, mostly from the oceanside units, are among the missing nine days later, many others barely escaped. With the elevator collapsed, they descended the cracked stairwell that had separated from the wall, along the way helping neighbors they met for the first time and others they’d known for years. While their escapes felt agonizingly long, it all unfolded in mere minutes. At least 22 people have died.